House of the Dragon: HBO Unveils First Footage From Game of Thrones Prequel

Dragon has been released into the wild.

HBO on Tuesday released the first footage from its highly-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon. The unveiling took place at the company’s HBO Max Europe launch event.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen.

The teaser contains (which you can watch above) several previously announced cast members (most notably Emma D’Arcy’s Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon Targaryen) in addition to the following newly revealed cast:

Wil Johnson as Ser Vaemond Velaryon: Younger brother to Coryls Velaryon and commander in the Velaryon navy

John Macmillan as Ser Laenor Velaryon: Son of Corlys Velaryon and Rhaenys Targaryen

Savannah Steyn as Lady Laena Velayron: Daughter of Corlys Velaryon and Rhaenys Targaryen

Theo Nate as Ser Laenor Velaryon: Son of Corlys Velaryon and Rhaenys Targaryen

Martin and Ryan J. Condal (Colony) created the prequel, with Miguel Sapochnik serving as primary director.

The teaser drop comes roughly six months after production began on the series, which is set to premiere on HBO in 2022.