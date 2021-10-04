Ratings: Sunday Night Football Surges With Brady's Return to New England

RELATED STORIES Walking Dead Recap: Turnabout Is Fair Play

In the latest TV ratings, Bucs QB Tom Brady’s return to Patriots country pumped up Sunday Night Football‘s numbers by a good amount.

NBC’s coverage of the well-hyped game drew 22.4 million total viewers and a 6.1 demo rating (per fast nationals), easily marking the best prelim numbers for any SNF telecast in this young season.

Opposite the Bucs’ win against the Patriots….

ABC | AFV returned to 4.6 mil/0.4. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (4.5 mil/.6) rose from last week’s opener, Supermarket Sweep (2.8 mil/0.4) was steady and The Rookie (3 mil/0.3) is currently down from last week’s finals.

FOX | Down sharply from last Sunday’s NFL-inflated tallies, The Simpsons did 1.3 mil/0.3, followed by The Great North (1 mi/0.3), Bob’s Burgers (1.1 mil/0.4) and Family Guy (1.2 mil/0.4).

CBS | Leading out of 60 Minutes (9.9 mil/1.6), an airing of J.J. Abrams’ first Star Trek retained 2.3 mil/0.3.

THE CW | Night 2 of the iHeartRadio Music Festival (340K/0.1) drew fewer viewers than Saturday night.

COMING UP NEXT SUNDAY: CBS’ The Equalizer, NCIS: Los Angeles and SEAL Team all return.

