DC's Stargirl Flashback Sneak Peek: The Original JSA — The Flash Included — Mourns Eclipso's First Victim

The OG JSA — including The Flash aka Jay Garrick — gather for the most somber of occasions in this exclusive sneak peek from DC’s Stargirl.

In this week’s episode (airing Tuesday at 8/7c on The CW), when Eclipso (played by Nick Tarabay) takes aim at the Whitmore-Dugans, Pat (Luke Wilson) is reminded of painful memories from his past involving the original JSA and their fight to take down the super-evil demon.

In the clip above, we get a flashback in which Pat aka Stripesy, Sylvester Pemberton/Starman (Joel McHale), Johnny Thunder (Ethan Embry), Ted Grant/Wildcat (Brian Stapf) and Rex Tyler/Hourman (Lou Ferrigno Jr.) are paying their respects to family of fellow team member Dr. Charles McNider/Dr. Mid-Nite (Alex Collins), at the funeral for Eclipso’s first victim, young Rebecca McNider. The gents are joined by Golden Age speedster Jay Garrick (played by The Flash’s own John Wesley Shipp), who relays a bit of intel on their most formidable new adversary.

Press play above to see the original JSA gathered together, and to hear what Flash has to say.

Elsewhere in the ninth episode of Season 2: Mike (Trae Romano) is forced to confront the guilt he feels for his role in Icicle’s death, Barbara (Amy Smart) comes face to face with someone from her past, and Courtney (Brec Bassinger) struggles to hold onto hope after Eclipso targets those around her.

