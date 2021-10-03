SNL: Luke Wilson Joins Brother Owen to Parody Star Trek and Jeff Bezos' 'Midlife Crisis of Cosmic Proportions' — Watch

RELATED STORIES SNL Pays Tribute to Norm Macdonald During Season 47 Premiere

In the Season 47 premiere of Saturday Night Live, the sketch-comedy series took aim at the absurdities of the billionaire space race, with host Owen Wilson’s brother stopping by to help skewer rich, white vanity.

In the new aptly titled short “Star Trek: Ego Quest,” Jeff Bezos (Owen Wilson) and “his crew of random weirdos” got their Kirk and Spock on as they gallivanted through outer space. Luke Wilson played Bezos’ unnamed brother and first mate, while Andrew Dismukes appeared as the vessel’s science officer (aka some “rich kid from the Netherlands”) and Heidi Gardner took on 82-year-old aviation pioneer Wally Funk.

In the clip, the unlikely space invaders goof off in an Amazon-sponsored ship that “looks like a penis.” Of course, the crew pulls up side-by-side of Richard Branson’s (Alex Moffat) Virgin Galactic shuttle, and the two boats then embark on “a midlife crisis of cosmic proportions.”

But not even billionaires are impervious to space danger, this time in the form of Elon Musk (Mikey Day) and his Space-X ship. “Space is only big enough for one weird, white billionaire!” Musk taunts.

At the tail-end, an Amazon delivery guy (Kenan Thompson) is beamed up to deliver a package, before Bezos swiftly demeans him and sends him on his way.

Elsewhere in the episode, a new Biden was born, while Weekend Update paid respects to its late former anchor Norm Macdonald.

