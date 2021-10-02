The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Oct. 3

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. New on Streaming

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 11 series debuts (including the new CSI, the Emily Osment sitcom Pretty Smart and an adaptation of the popular YA book One of Us Is Lying), 12 returning series (including Nancy Drew and Young Sheldon, and the very last episodes of On My Block) and 13 finales (including Animal Kingdom, Billions and Ted Lasso).

SUNDAY, OCT. 3

7 pm America’s Funniest Home Videos Season 32 premiere / Episode No. 700 (ABC)

8 pm Call the Midwife Season 10 premiere (PBS)

8 pm iHeartRadio Music Festival, Night 2 of 2 (The CW)

8 pm Johnson Season 1 finale (Bounce TV)

9 pm Animal Kingdom Season 5 finale (TNT)

9 pm Billions Season 5 finale (Showtime)

9 pm Grantchester Season 6 premiere (PBS)

10:06 pm The Walking Dead: World Beyond final season premiere (AMC)

MONDAY, OCT. 4

3 am On My Block final season premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

9 pm Laetitia Season 1 finale (HBO)

TUESDAY, OCT. 5

3 am Dave Chappelle: The Closer stand-up special (Netflix)

3 am Escape the Undertaker interactive film premiere (Netflix)

8 pm Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 finale (ABC)

8 pm Level Playing Field docuseries finale (HBO)

8 pm MLB American League Wild Card Game (ESPN)

9 pm 2021 Hip Hop Awards (BET, BET Her, VH1)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6

3 am Among the Stars docuseries premiere (Disney+; all episodes)

3 am Bad Sport docuseries premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Meet, Marry, Murder With Michelle Trachtenberg docuseries premiere (Tubi; all episodes)

3 am Turner & Hooch Season 1 finale (Disney+)

3 am What If…? Season 1 finale (Disney+)

8 pm MLB National League Wild Card Game (TBS)

8 pm Riverdale Season 5 finale (The CW)

9 pm In the Dark Season 3 finale (The CW)

9 pm Tough as Nails Season 3 premiere (CBS)

10 pm Archer Season 12 finale (FXX)

10 pm CSI: Vegas series premiere (CBS)

THURSDAY, OCT. 7

3 am Baker’s Dozen series premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am Craftopia Season 2 premiere (HBO Max; first four episodes)

3 am Create the Escape series premiere (Peacock; all episodes)

3 am 15 Minutes of Shame documentary premiere (HBO Max)

3 am One of Us Is Lying series premiere (Peacock; first three episodes)

3 am The Premise Season 1 finale (FX on Hulu)

3 am Rugrats Season 1B premiere (Paramount+; all episodes)

3 am Sexy Beasts Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Young Sheldon Season 5 premiere (CBS)

8:30 pm United States of Al Season 2 premiere (CBS)

9 pm Ghosts series premiere (CBS; two episodes)

9 pm The Outpost series finale (The CW)

10 pm Bull Season 6 premiere (CBS)

FRIDAY, OCT. 8

3 am Acapulco series premiere (Apple TV+)

3 am Get Rolling With Otis series premiere (Apple TV+; all episodes)

3 am Jacinta documentary premiere (Hulu)

3 am Justin Bieber: Our World documentary premiere (Amazon Prime)

3 am Leverage: Redemption Season 1B premiere (IMDb TV; all episodes)

3 am Madonna’s Madame X concert special (Paramount+)

3 am Muppets Haunted Mansion special (Disney+)

3 am Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle film premiere (Netflix)

3 am Pretty Smart series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Ted Lasso Season 2 finale (Apple TV+)

8 pm Shark Tank Season 13 premiere (ABC)

9 pm The Amber Ruffin Show Season 2 premiere (Peacock)

9 pm Nancy Drew Season 3 premiere (The CW)

9 pm 20/20 Season 44 premiere (ABC)

SATURDAY, OCT. 9

8 pm Whose Line Is It Anyway? Season 18 premiere (The CW)

9 pm World’s Funniest Animals Season 2 premiere (The CW)

