Superman & Lois Adds Teen Wolf Alum Ian Bohen for Season 2

A Teen Wolf reunion is coming soon to Superman & Lois: Ian Bohen is set to join the high-flying superhero for a multi-episode arc in Season 2, our sister site Deadline first reported.

Bohen (who co-starred in the wolf-y teen drama with Superman lead Tyler Hoechlin) will play Lt. Mitch Anderson, the “new sheriff in town” at the Department of Defense. He categorizes the world’s inhabitants in just two groups: those you serve and those who serve you. Anderson resents the fact that Superman exists outside of his philosophy, and will attempt to bring the Man of Steel under the DOD’s authority.

—

Bohen, who is currently a regular on Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount Network series Yellowstone, will join the Superman & Lois roster, which includes Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Wolé Parks as The Stranger, Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge, Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing.

Friday, Hoechlin shared a short behind-the-scenes clip from the set of Season 2 (which is now filming in Vancouver), giving us our first glimpse of the reunited actors.

In other Teen Wolf news, Paramount+ has ordered a movie revival, and talks are underway with the original cast to return for the one-off film.

