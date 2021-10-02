Ratings: S.W.A.T. Audience Surges With Move; WWE, Blue Bloods Lead Night

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Blue Bloods as is tradition commanded Friday’s largest audience — just shy of 6 million total viewers — while scoring a 0.4 rating. Fall Preview: Scoop on 20+ Favorites

Opening CBS’ night, S.W.A.T. (4.7 mil/0.4) copped its largest audience since its May 2020 Season 3 finale (and matched time slot predecessor MacGyver‘s series finale), while Magnum P.I. did 5 mil/0.4. S.W.A.T. in fact was up 82 percent in viewers from its previous season opener.

Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown led the night in the demo with a 0.6 rating, while drawing 2.1 million total viewers.

Elsewhere, ABC’s The Most Magical Story on Earth special (3.8 mil/0.5) placed second in the demo for the night… The CW’s Dynasty with its season finale drew 290K and a 0.0.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!