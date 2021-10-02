Chicago Med Vet Yaya DaCosta Talks April and Ethan's Lack of Closure

RELATED STORIES Chicago Med EPs Talk Natalie's Future, April's Off-Screen Exit, Will's Sneaky New Story

Chicago Med EPs Talk Natalie's Future, April's Off-Screen Exit, Will's Sneaky New Story Our Kind of People's Yaya DaCosta Reveals Why a Slap Scene Got Cut

“Chexton” fans, you’re not the only ones feeling like that relationship was left unresolved in the wake of Yaya DaCosta’s departure from Chicago Med, where the actress had played nurse April Sexton since the series’ debut.

In DaCosta’s last episode, aka the Season 6 finale, April and her ex Dr. Ethan Choi shared a surprisingly tender moment as he recovered from a gunshot wound. In the aftermath of Ethan’s life-and-death crisis, April even confessed that she still loves him. But when the medical drama resumed with Season 7, April had moved on to a nurse practitioners program, while Ethan was (temporarily) away in physical therapy.

Asked if she feels like she got closure on April’s relationship with Ethan, DaCosta admits, “No, not at all. I think that when [the finale] was written, the idea of April not being at Gaffney Medical Center, and me not being on the show, was not even a thought. Things happened behind the scenes very quickly. We were literally in the final days of shooting the episode while conversations and negotiations about my working there were going on.”

“April was holding Ethan’s hand and saying, ‘I’ll never stop loving you,’ and that, had I stayed, could’ve developed so that they could get back together,” the actress continues. “April would’ve joined the nurse practitioners program at Gaffney. But because that didn’t happen and I left, they were able to redefine those moments.”

Given the opportunity to wrap up April and Ethan’s on-and-off romance, DaCosta — who now stars in the Fox drama Our Kind of People — says she would “absolutely” come back to the NBC series for a guest spot. “My experience on Chicago Med was absolutely lovely,” DaCosta enthuses. “I loved the cast and crew, and it was difficult to leave on a personal level, but not on a professional level.” (With reporting by Mekeisha Madden Toby)