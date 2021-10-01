TVLine Items: Righteous Gemstones' Return, The Last O.G. Trailer and More

The Righteous Gemstones will be spreading the gospel when the HBO comedy returns for Season 2 this winter. (The exact premiere date is TBA.)

New recurring guest stars for the upcoming nine-episode season include Jason Schwartzman (Fargo), Eric Andre (Man Seeking Woman), Jessica Lowe (Miracle Workers, Wrecked) and Eric Roberts (Suits).

Check out a first-look photo above.

* Faith Prince (Drop Dead Diva, Spin City) has joined Fox’s midseason country music drama Monarch, where she will recur as the trouble-loving younger sister of Susan Sarandon’s character, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Mike & Molly will join Nickelodeon’s Nick at Nite lineup, airing weekdays from 2-4 am, beginning Monday, Oct. 4.

* The FX limited series Shōgun has cast Anna Sawai (F9: The Fast Saga) as Lady Mariko, completing its trio of leads that also features Hiroyuki Sanada and Cosmo Jarvis.

* CBS’ True Lies drama pilot has added Omar Miller (The Unicorn, Ballers), Erica Hernandez (Bridge and Tunnel) and Mike O’Gorman (Vice Principals) to its cast, per Deadline.

* TBS has released a trailer for The Last O.G. Season 4, premiering with back-to-back episodes on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 10/9c:

