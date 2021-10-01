The 700 Club's Pat Robertson Stepping Down as Host After 54 Years

Televangelist Pat Robertson is stepping down as host of The 700 Club after filling that role for 54 years, the Christian Broadcasting Network announced Friday.

Robertson also announced his departure on Friday’s episode of the daily program, which aired in celebration of CBN’s 60-year anniversary. His son Gordon, who currently serves as the network’s CEO and an occasional 700 Club co-host, will succeed Robertson as full-time host of the show.

Beginning in November, Robertson will return for a monthly interactive episode of The 700 Club in which he answers viewer emails, according to TheWrap. He will also appear on other series at CBN, where he remains chairman, and will dedicate more time to teaching at Regent University, which he founded in 1977.

Per CBN’s announcement, Robertson “looks forward to devoting his energy and experience full-time to helping train and equip members of the 11,000-strong student body of Regent University as they are preparing to become ‘Christian Leaders to Change the World.'”

Robertson founded CBN in 1960 and has hosted The 700 Club since 1966, save for a year off from 1987 to 1988, when he made an unsuccessful run for president. Since its launch, The 700 Club has featured daily news topics, interviews and music, among other segments.