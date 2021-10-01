Jeopardy! Champ Matt Amodio Climbs to No. 2 on All-Time Consecutive-Win List, Surpassing James Holzhauer

RELATED STORIES Jeopardy! Champ Matt Amodio Crosses $1 Million Mark, Notches 28th Victory

Jeopardy! Champ Matt Amodio Crosses $1 Million Mark, Notches 28th Victory Jeopardy!: Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings to Host Remainder of 2021 Episodes

Hey, Ken Jennings — it’s time to start sweating.

On Friday’s Jeopardy!, current champ Matt Amodio notched his 33rd consecutive win, landing him in second place on the game show’s all-time consecutive wins list. He surpasses previous silver medalist James Holzhauer, who had 32 consecutive wins.

The Ph.D. student from New Haven, Conn. still has a ways to before reaching No. 1, as Jennings remains firmly atop the leaderboard with a staggering 74 wins.

“Ken’s always been the face of Jeopardy! to me, so when I think of Jeopardy!, I think of him,” Amodio said. “To [be] right behind him is a surreal experience.”

Amodio’s latest milestone comes exactly one week after he crossed the elusive $1 million mark. His total now stands at 1,267,801, which places him third on the all-time Jeopardy! earnings list (in regular season play), behind Jennings’ $2,520,700 and Holzhauer’s $2,462,216.

Fun fact: With Jennings splitting guest host duties with Mayim Bialik through the end of the year, the reigning GOAT contestant could potentially preside over his own dethroning.