Cruel Intentions Eyed (Again!) for Series Adaptation, Now at IMDb TV

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: A series adaptation of the 1999 film Cruel Intentions is in the works.

Nearly five years after NBC passed on a Cruel Intentions sequel series, Amazon’s free streaming service IMDb TV is developing a new take on the original movie.

Set in Washington, D.C., the potential series will follow two ruthless step-siblings who will do anything to stay at the top of the Greek Life hierarchy at their elite college. When a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system, they’ll do whatever is necessary to preserve their power and reputations… including seducing the daughter of the U.S. vice president.

Phoebe Fisher (Euphoria) will write the pilot alongside Sara Goodman (of the original Gossip Girl), while Neal H. Moritz — who produced the original Cruel Intentions film — is among the project’s executive producers.

Cruel Intentions — which was itself based on the 18th-century novel Dangerous Liaisons — starred Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe as step-siblings Kathryn Merteuil and Sebastian Valmont, who wagered on Sebastian’s ability to seduce Annette Hargrove (Reese Witherspoon), the daughter of the headmaster at their elite New York City prep school.

In 2016, NBC ordered to pilot a follow-up series that would take place 16 years after the events of the film, with Gellar set to return as Kathryn. The pilot was ultimately not given a series order, and it failed to find a home elsewhere. Prior to NBC’s efforts, Fox attempted a prequel series titled Manchester Prep in 1999. The project was scrapped before it aired, but three of the produced episodes were turned into the direct-to-video film Cruel Intentions 2, which was released in 2001.