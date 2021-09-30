Super Bowl 56 Halftime Show Will Team Up Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar

The 2022 Super Bowl halftime show will take a cue from the Avengers and go with a full-blown team-up versus a mere solo act or duo. Shows That Aired After Super Bowl: 10 Touchdowns, 5 Fumbles

The NFL, Pepsi and JAY-Z’s Roc Nation announced on Thursday that Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will deliver the halftime show for Super Bowl LVI, which is to be held at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 13 on air NBC and Telemundo/stream live on Peacock.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr. Dre in a statement. “I’m grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

This will mark the third Super Bowl halftime show collaboration between the NFL, Pepsi and JAY-Z’s Roc Nation.

“On February 13, 2022, at the Super Bowl LVI… Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton, Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton, will take center field for a performance of a lifetime, Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter said in a statement. “They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem and the timeless Queen, Mary J. Blige. This is the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is history in the making.”

Recent Super Bowl halftime show performers include Coldplay (ft. Beyoncé and Bruno Mars), Katy Perry (ft. Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott), Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, Maroon 5 (ft. Travis Scott and Big Boi), Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, and this year The Weeknd (who earned a TVLine reader grade of “C-“).