Scarlett Johansson, Disney Settle Breach of Contract Lawsuit Over Disney+ Release of Black Widow

RELATED STORIES How Have You Upgraded Your Movie-Watching Experience While at Home?

How Have You Upgraded Your Movie-Watching Experience While at Home? Black Widow Targets $60M From Disney+ Premier Access Alone

Scarlett Johansson and Disney have settled the breach of contract lawsuit the MCU vet filed in July, just weeks after Black Widow was simultaneously released to Disney+ Premiere Access and theaters.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

“I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney,” Johansson said in a statement released on Thursday. ”I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come.”

Johansson’s lawsuit contended that her initial agreement with Disney-owned Marvel guaranteed an exclusive theatrical release, and that her salary was largely based on the film’s box office performance. (The decision to release the movie on Disney+ was projected to cost Natasha Romanoff’s portrayer more than $50 million.) After learning that Black Widow would also be available to stream, Johansson’s representatives attempted to renegotiate her contract, according to the suit, but Disney and Marvel did not respond.

At the time, Disney responded that there was “no merit whatsoever” to Johansson’s lawsuit and called it “sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Black Widow moves to Disney+’s “free” (with subscription) tier on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

With the suit now settled (terms were not released), Disney Studios chairman Alan Bergman said in a statement cited by THR, “I’m very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding Black Widow. We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney’s Tower of Terror.”