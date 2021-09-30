Fallon's Divorce Looms Large in Dynasty Finale — Watch Sneak Peek

RELATED STORIES The Flash: Katherine McNamara Teases Mia Smoak's 'Armageddon' Return

No Carrington has ever had a perfect marriage, but we really thought that Fallon and Liam were in it for the long haul. Less than a year later, look how wrong we were.

Following Liam’s discovery that Fallon slept with Colin during their “break,” Friday’s Dynasty season finale (The CW, 9/8c) finds the fan-favorite couple at rock bottom. And TVLine has an exclusive first look at Fallon’s final attempt to win back her husband, naturally by pinning all of the blame on someone else. More specifically, Eva.

“It all makes sense now,” Fallon says to her not-for-much-longer husband. “She knew that I was meeting with Colin to fire him, and that’s why she called you into the office — to make sure that you heard our conversation.” (Oh, and did Eva make you sleep with him, too? Come on, Fallon. You’re better than this.)

Elsewhere in the season finale, “Blake and Cristal work together on the new obstacles threatening Blake’s senatorial campaign; Sam, Culhane and Kirby work on the finishing touches for the opening of The Sahara Club, as Sam gets advice from an unexpected source; Alexis continues her scheming as Dominique worries about Jeff’s health, and Adam finds himself in yet another precarious position,” according to the episode’s official logline.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Friday’s Dynasty finale, then drop a comment below with your hopes for the episode (and beyond).