BMF Renewed for Season 2 at Starz

BMF may have only aired one episode thus far, but Starz is already doubling down: The crime drama has been given an early renewal for Season 2, the network announced Thursday.

The series follows the glamorous, but deadly rise of Detroit’s Flenory brothers as they launch a cocaine empire infamously known as the Black Mafia Family in the late 1980s.

“Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson continues to find and cultivate stories like BMF that are culturally relevant, bringing the network important untold stories that are incredibly diverse both in front of and behind the camera,” president and CEO of Starz Jeffrey Hirsch said in a statement. “Following such a strong debut, we’re excited to see what Curtis, Randy and the award-worthy cast deliver in the second season.”

Despite all the intricate Detroit details BMF included in its first season — from Sammy Davis’ “Hello Detroit” to Better Made chips — only 20 percent of the series was actually shot there, with Atlanta standing in for the other 80 percent. But showrunner Randy Huggins says he’d love to come back and shoot more of his hometown in Season 2.

“Detroit hasn’t been accurately portrayed in TV or film,” Huggins tells TVLine. “So to have that opportunity, I really wanted to make sure I got that part right because I knew I wouldn’t be able to come home anymore if I didn’t. In Detroit, we have our own culture, our own food, our own style and fashion so I had to get it right.”

BMF stars Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. (son of the real Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory), Da’Vinchi (grown-ish), Russell Hornsby (Grimm), Michole Briana White (Dead to Me), Ajiona Alexus (13 Reasons Why), Eric Kofi Abrefa (The One), Myles Truitt (Black Lightening) and Steve Harris (The Practice). Snoop Dogg (Dolemite Is My Name), Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight, Wood Harris (The Wire), La La Anthony (Power) and Serayah (Empire) star in recurring roles.

TVLine’s Cable TV Scorecard has been updated to reflect BMF‘s renewal. Your hopes for Season 2? Drop ’em in a comment below.