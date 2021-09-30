Blue Bloods Sneak Peek: Frank Clashes With the 'Law and Order' Mayor Over the Best Response to a Rise in Crime

RELATED STORIES Magnum P.I.: Chantal Thuy Cast as Detective/New Love Interest

A high-profile shooting and how best to publicly react to it stirs tensions between Blue Bloods‘ Frank Reagan and the mayor of New York City, in this exclusive sneak peek from the Season 12 premiere.

Following a high-profile shooting, NYPD commissioner Frank Reagan (played by Tom Selleck) and Mayor Peter Chase (returning guest star Dylan Walsh) come together for a press conference, where the former laments that his department’s “hands have been tied” when it comes to having the resources necessary to stem a recent rise in crime.

In the clip above, Mayor Chase privately rips into Frank over handing such a headline to reporters and potentially “scaring away tourists” with his talk of “more crime, more guns,” just as New York City is getting “back on its feet.”

What does Frank have to say to Chase, who once positioned himself as “the law and order mayor”? And where do the men disagree on keeping the city “safe”? Press play above for their full debate.

Elsewhere in the season premiere, airing this Friday at 10/9c on CBS and titled “Hate is Hate”: As Danny consults psychic Maggie Gibson (guest star Callie Thorne) to solve the murder of a young boy, Erin investigates a decades-old killing in which the primary eyewitness is her boss, D.A. Kimberly Crawford (Roslyn Ruff), who was 13 years old at the time.

