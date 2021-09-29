The Real World Homecoming Renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 at Paramount+: Which OG Casts Will Reunite Next?

This is a true story: The Real World Homecoming has been renewed for two additional seasons at Paramount+. The 10 Best Real World Seasons, Ranked — Plus, the 5 Worst!

In making the announcement on Wednesday, the streamer confirmed the worst kept secret in the reality sphere: The second season will reunite the original cast members from The Real World: Los Angeles, which aired in 1993. Details on the third installment of Homecoming will be revealed at a later date, per Paramount+.

The pickup comes roughly six months after the launch of the reunion-themed Homecoming spinoff. The first six-episode season brought together the cast of Real World‘s inaugural New York edition.

Rumors of a Los Angeles edition of Homecoming began spreading earlier this year when several OG cast members reportedly teased their involvement in since-deleted Instagram posts. The original ensemble of nine included Dominic Griffin, Tami Roman, Jon Brennan, Beth Stolarczyk, Aaron Behle, Irene Berrera, David Edwards, Glen Naessens and Beth Anthony.

Although Paramount+ has not announced an official cast list for Homecoming Season 2, which is slated to premiere later this fall, unconfirmed reports say the entire gang will be back in some capacity with the exception of Behle.