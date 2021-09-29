Law & Order Season 21: Which Veteran Cast Members Must Return for Revival?

RELATED STORIES La Brea: Did NBC's Sinkhole Drama Pull You In? Grade the Premiere! -- Plus, Natalie Zea Tackles a Burning Question

Eleven years after unceremoniously cancelling Law & Order, NBC announced on Tuesday that it is bringing back the original seres (aka “the mothership”) for a 21st season.

What the network did not divulge, however, is which members of the storied drama’s rotating ensemble will be appearing in the revival — although, as we reported, preliminary talks are already underway with a handful of franchise vets.

Law & Order underwent a myriad of cast changes during its 20-season run. Surviving cast members with the longest tenure include S. Epatha Merkerson as Lt. Anita Van Buren (seasons 4–20), Sam Waterston as DA Jack McCoy (seasons 5–20) and Jesse L. Martin as Det. Ed Green (seasons 10–18).

When Law & Order was abruptly cancelled by NBC in May 2010 at the conclusion of its 20th season, the ensemble included Jeremy Sisto, Anthony Anderson, Linus Roache, Alana De La Garza and the aforementioned Merkerson and Waterston.

Say Dick Wolf were to personally ask you for the top three names on your dream Law & Order revival cast list, who would they be?