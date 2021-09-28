TVLine Items: Curb Gets Premiere Date, PLL Spinoff Casts Moms and More

Curb Your Enthusiasm is finally making its return: Season 11 will premiere Sunday, Oct. 24 at 10:40/9:40c on HBO, with subsequent episodes airing at 10:30 pm. The Larry David comedy last aired a fresh installment in March 2020.

Press PLAY above to watch a teaser, which assures viewers that while the world has changed, Larry hasn’t.

* Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin has cast Carly Pope (Arrow, Popular), Sharon Leal (Supergirl), Lea Salonga (Broadway’s Miss Saigon), Elena Goode (As the World Turns) and Zakiya Young (Iron Fist) as the moms of the new teen characters, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Fox’s upcoming country music drama Monarch has enlisted star Susan Sarandon’s real-life daughter Eva Amurri (Undateable, Californication) to recur as a younger version of Sarandon’s character, Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman.

* DIY Network will be rebranded Magnolia Network (aka Discovery’s joint venture with Chip and Joanna Gaines) on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 9 pm ET, with the linear premiere of Fixer Upper: Welcome Home.

* HBO Max has released a trailer for the stand-up comedy special Phoebe Robinson: Sorry, Harriet Tubman, debuting Thursday, Oct. 14:

