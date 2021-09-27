On My Block Spinoff Ordered at Netflix, Featuring a New Core Four

RELATED STORIES On My Block's Time-Jumping Final Season Gets Release Date

In what can best be called a chip off the ol’ On My Block, Netflix has greenlit a spinoff of the soon-to-end YA drama (which will release its fourth and final season on Monday, Oct 4).

On My Block initially followed just Monse, Ruby, Jamal and Cesar (played by Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray and Diego Tinoco), four bright and street-savvy friends as they navigated their way through the triumph, pain and the newness of high school in the rough inner city. Come Season 2, in the aftermath of tragedy and a shocking discovery, the friends leaned on each other like never before, while the third season saw the stakes get even higher.

The 10-episode farewell run picks up two years later, with everyone having gone their separate ways. But when a secret is unburied, the synopsis tells us, “they quickly learn you can’t run from the past and they will need to stick together to survive.”

The spinoff, titled Freeridge, promises to present “another side” of the fictitious town of Freeridge, as experienced by a new Core Four. Per the official logline, “The stories of Freeridge continue in this On My Block spinoff following a new crew of friends who may or may not have unleashed a deadly curse kicking off an unforgettable adventure.”

Jamie Uyeshiro (On My Block) and On My Block co-creators Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft will serve as co-showrunners on the new series and executive-produce alongside On My Block co-creator Lauren Iungerich and Jamie Dooner.

“Some of the greatest comments we’ve heard about On My Block were from fans telling us that they felt seen and represented,” Uyeshiro, Gonzalez and Haft said in a joint statement. “As we embark on Freeridge, a more female-driven show, we will continue to invest in authentic characters that represent our passionate audience…. Oh, and there may be gnomies.”

Iungerich in turn said, “Co-creating and running On My Block was and will always be a highlight of my life. I am so proud to pass the baton to my incredible partners Eddie and Jeremy and the incomparable Jamie Uyeshiro who rocked it in the writers room from Day 1. There are more stories to tell of our beloved Freeridge and I cannot wait to continue to work with this talented team.”