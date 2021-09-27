TVLine Items: Big Mouth Return Date, Grimm Vet Is Don King and More

Beware the Hormone Monster’s return: Big Mouth Season 5 will premiere on Friday, Nov. 5, Netflix announced at its “TUDUM” global fan event on Saturday.

Guest stars this season on the raunchy animated comedy will include Brandon Kyle Goodman (Modern Love), Keke Palmer (Scream Queens) and Pamela Adlon (Better Things). (Goodman and Palmer are series regulars in the spinoff Human Resources, on which Adlon will also guest-star.)

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Russell Hornsby (Grimm) will play boxing promoter Don King in Hulu’s upcoming limited series Iron Mike, about boxer Mike Tyson, our sister site Variety reports. Hornsby joins previously cast star Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight), who will play Tyson.

* Law & Order: SVU alum Danny Pino will return as a guest star to reprise his role as detective Nick Amaro in the NBC procedural’s 500th episode, airing later this season, according to Give Me My Remote.

* Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey is leaving the Bravo reality show after 11 seasons, she announced on Instagram.

* Graham Norton will host the international drag queen singing competition series Queen of the Universe at Paramount+, per Variety.

* Peacock has released a trailer for the supernatural YA drama The Girl in the Woods, premiering with all episodes on Thursday, Oct. 21:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?