The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Sept. 26

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. Fall TV Preview 2021

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find a whopping 23 returning series (including ABC medical dramas Grey’s Anatomy and The Good Doctor; CBS procedurals S.W.A.T., Blue Bloods and Magnum P.I.; and Fox ‘toons The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy) and 10 series debuts (including Starz’s 50 Cent drama BMF, NBC’s sinkhole epic La Brea, and Apple TV+’s topical Problem With Jon Stewart).

Also on tap are seven finales (including Big Brother, The Circle and Mr. Corman) and myriad movies and specials (Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark and the 74th annual Tony Awards, now split between Paramount+ and CBS).

SUNDAY, SEPT. 26

3 pm Global Citizen special (FX, with additional coverage on ABC at 7 pm)

7 pm Tony Awards, hosted by Audra McDonald and Leslie Odom Jr. (Paramount+, with 2-hour presentation on CBS beginning at 9 pm)

8 pm Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 2 premiere (ABC)

8 pm Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 finale (Starz)

8 pm The Simpsons Season 33 premiere (Fox)

8:30 pm The Great North Season 2 premiere (Fox)

9 pm BMF series premiere (Starz)

9 pm Bob’s Burgers Season 12 premiere (Fox)

9 pm Supermarket Sweep Season 2 premiere (ABC)

9 pm Wellington Paranormal Season 2 finale (The CW)

9:30 pm Family Guy Season 20 premiere (Fox)

10 pm Nuclear Family docuseries premiere (HBO)

10 pm The Rookie Season 4 premiere (ABC)

MONDAY, SEPT. 27

10 pm The Good Doctor Season 5 premiere (ABC)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 28

3 am Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! special, hosted by Rob Lowe (Netflix)

3 am Britney vs. Spears documentary premiere (Netflix)

9 pm La Brea series premiere (NBC)

9 pm Vanderpump Rules Season 9 premiere (Bravo)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29

3 am The Circle Season 3 finale (Netflix)

3 am Too Hot to Handle: Latino Season 1 finale (Netflix)

9 pm Big Brother Season 23 finale (CBS; special time)

10 pm Rhodes to the Top series premiere (TNT)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 30

3 am The Problem With Jon Stewart series premiere (Apple TV+)

3 am The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo Season 2 premiere (HBO Max)

3 am Queenpins film premiere (Paramount+)

3 am Ten Year Told Tom series premiere (HBO Max; all episodes)

3 am Unidentified With Demi Lovato series premiere (Peacock)

3 am The Way Down docuseries premiere (HBO Max)

3 am Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs series premiere (HBO Max)

8 pm Station 19 Season 5 premiere (ABC)

9 pm Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 premiere (ABC)

10 pm Big Sky Season 2 premiere (ABC)

10 pm Cake Season 5 premiere (FXX)

FRIDAY, OCT. 1

3 am Cops Season 33 premiere (Fox Nation)

3 am Diana: The Musical special (Netflix)

3 am Do, Re & Mi: Halloween Harmony special (Amazon Prime)

3 am LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales special (Disney+)

3 am Maid limited series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am The Many Saints of Newark film premiere (HBO Max)

3 am Mr. Corman Season 1 finale (Apple TV+)

3 am Welcome to the Blumhouse Season 2 premiere (Amazon Prime)

8 pm The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World special (ABC)

8 pm Penn & Teller: Fool Us Season 8 premiere (The CW)

8 pm S.W.A.T. Season 5 premiere (CBS)

8 pm Under Wraps (2021) TV-movie premiere (Disney Channel)

9 pm Dynasty Season 4 finale (The CW)

9 pm Magnum P.I. Season 4 premiere (CBS)

10 pm Blue Bloods Season 12 premiere (CBS)

10 pm Eli Roth’s History of Horror Season 3 premiere (AMC)

11 pm The Graham Norton Show Season 29 premiere (BBC America)

SATURDAY, OCT. 2

8 pm iHeartRadio Music Festival, Night 1 of 2 (The CW)

11:30 pm Saturday Night Live Season 47 premiere, with host Owen Wilson (NBC)

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.