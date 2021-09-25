Cobra Kai Season 4 Is Ready for Blood — Watch New Teaser, Get Premiere Date

RELATED STORIES The Crown Season 5 to Arrive in Late 2022 -- Plus, Watch a Greeting From New Queen Imelda Staunton

Cancel your New Year’s Eve plans, Cobra Kai fans: Season 4 is set to premiere Friday, December 31, Netflix announced Saturday as part of the streamer’s “TUDUM” global fan event.

Along with the premiere date, Netflix also released a teaser from the brand new season (embedded above), and it’s chock-full of flying fists and hilarious one-liners, as Johnny and Daniel’s now-combined dojos prep for the All Valley Tournament. But they’re not the only new partnership in town: The clip also shows the first real footage of Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) back in action at Cobra Kai.

In the Season 3 finale of the karate dramedy, Johnny and Daniel decided to join forces to take on Johnny’s former mentor John Kreese and the usurped Cobra Kai dojo. We also saw Kreese make a phone call to an old friend, leading many fans to (rightly) speculate that the character of Terry Silver would make his long-awaited return to the franchise. As we now know, Griffith is indeed back to reprise his Karate Kid Part III role.

And if all of this Cobra Kai news didn’t kick enough ass, the series also landed a super-early renewal for Season 5 back in August.

Ready to bow to your sensei? Watch the teaser by pressing PLAY on the video above, then let us know what you think in the Comments!