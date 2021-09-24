The View's Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro Test Positive for COVID Mid-Episode, Exit Live Broadcast — Watch

RELATED STORIES Meghan McCain Bids Adieu to The View: 'This Has Been a Really Wild Ride'

The View‘s live broadcast took a chaotic turn on Friday when co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro learned mid-episode that they had tested positive for COVID-19, prompting them to leave the set.

About 20 minutes into Friday’s View, when the show returned from a commercial break, Joy Behar hinted, “There seems to be something happening here that I’m not 100 percent aware of. Can someone please apprise me of the situation?” Executive producer Brian Teta then asked Hostin and Navarro to leave, promising “more information later.” Behar began to introduce the episode’s in-person guest, Vice President Kamala Harris, but was stopped seconds later, and she instead tossed to another commercial.

Upon returning from that break, Behar and Sara Haines — now distanced from each other at The View‘s table — revealed that Hostin and Navarro had both tested positive with breakthrough cases of the virus.

“They’ll be OK, I’m sure, because they’re both vaccinated up the wazoo,” Behar said, before kicking off an impromptu Q&A with The View‘s studio audience.

At the time that Hostin and Navarro’s test results were shared, it was indicated that Harris would still appear in person for her interview during the show. The View later opted to interview her remotely instead of bringing her on stage.

“Sunny and Ana are strong women, and I know they’re fine, but it really also does speak to the fact that they’re vaccinated,” Harris said during her appearance. “And vaccines really make all the difference, ’cause otherwise we would be concerned about hospitalization and worse.”

Watch The View‘s Friday-morning scramble in full above.