That Netflix Sound Is Called 'TUDUM' — What Do Other Networks Call Theirs?

Folks, if you are reading this, you are about to become the hit of the next cocktail party you attend. People will gravitate toward you as you prove yourself to be a fount of fun TV facts.

Netflix this Saturday at noon ET is hosting its inaugural “TUDUM,” a global fan event that will unleash new trailers, clips and announcements from over 100 series, films and specials, as announced by over 145 of the streamer’s stars. (Seriously, it will be a monsoon of goodies, from shows such as Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Cobra Kai, Ozark and The Sandman, to name only a few. Camp out at TVLine on Saturday to consume it all.)

Getting back on topic: “TUDUM,” if you had not yet heard, is Netflix’s in-house name for the “start-up” sound you hear when the “N” logo appears on-screen, before it splinters off into a test pattern-like spectrum of stripes. “You know it when you hear it — you just rarely see it spelled out,” Netflix explained in a press release. “TUDUM is the first beat you hear when you watch a show or movie on Netflix.”

And that is super-fun to know! (I mean, didn’t you almost onomatopoeia yourself?) And yet it may get you (or at least me) wondering, “What do other streamers/cablers call the sounds that accompany their on-screen logos?”

Well, grab a pen and paper, because the Stevensons are having you over on Saturday night for fondue, and you are gonna wow the crowd with the following.

At Hulu, the “audio mnemonic” (as these things are technically categorized, if you want to use SAT words) is referred to as the “Sonic ID.” Much, much more specifically, it was described to TVLine thusly (musicologists, prepare to light a cigarette after reading):

Subtle tremolo strings playing Emaj accompanied with an anticipatory audience murmur. We pause as 4 swift ascending wooden clicks articulate the Hulu logo animation. We then launch into the portal device with a broad layered Emaj9 chord with a deep sub bass hit, the suspended 9th note creating a sense of anticipation and excitement. The release arrives with a 1st inversion chord of E sung by a choir using the mmm vowel accompanied with a subtle synth and sub bass layer, transitioning the viewer into the content.

Yeah, you can gloss over that graf when with the Stevensons, or text Mildred a link afterward while she’s busy scrubbing cheese out of the carpet.

At HBO, the sound that accompanies the logo reveal is most commonly referred to as the “Static Angel.” It was launched back in 1993, and in 2017 the premium cabler delivered a fresh take on the iconic sound via a brand campaign that featured characters from its programming singing “ahhhh” and collectively fading into the on-screen static that precedes HBO’s original programming.

And that is about as fun as the audible facts get. Disney+ has no official name for the sound made when the shooting star crosses and then “punctuates” the logo, though I’ve heard that some inside the House of Mouse call it “the snap,” while at Paramount+ the audio mnemonic is known as… the Paramount+ mnemonic. Slate once likened Amazon Prime’s to “a bunch of shiny space-age marbles falling into place,” though the streamer itself had no informal or official name to share, while Apple TV+’s is clearly a not-distant cousin of a Mac’s own start-up sound. HBO Max’s has no fun name, but is inspired by the cabler’s “Static Angel.”

You’re welcome.