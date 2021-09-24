Jeopardy! Champ Matt Amodio Crosses $1 Million Mark, Notches 28th Victory

RELATED STORIES Jeopardy!: Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings to Host Remainder of 2021 Episodes

No question about it: Jeopardy! is embracing the opportune distraction that is Matt Amodio’s incredible winning streak. And his remarkable run of luck shows no sign of letting up.

On Friday’s episode, Amodio — a Ph.D. student from New Haven, Conn. — crossed the elusive $1 million benchmark after notching his 28th consecutive victory. His total now stands at $1,004,001.

The only other contestants to pocket more than $1 million in regular season play are Ken Jennings, whose 74-game streak netted $2,520,700, and James Holzhauer, who earned $2,462,216 over the course of 32 victories.

“This was beyond my wildest dreams going in,” Amodio said in a statement. “I knew it was a possibility, but I thought it was a very remote possibility, and to have it actually happen is unbelievable.”

Amodio’s latest milestone arrived at the conclusion of temporary emcee Mayim Bialik’s first week back behind the lectern, following the stormy departure of host/EP Mike Richards. Bialik will share hosting duties with the aforementioned Jennings through the end of the year.