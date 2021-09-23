Tiger King Season 2: Netflix Teases Premiere Date, Drops First Look

RELATED STORIES Emily in Paris Season 2 First Look: Has Lily Collins' Expat Found Her Match?

Emily in Paris Season 2 First Look: Has Lily Collins' Expat Found Her Match? Derry Girls to End With Season 3 on Netflix -- Read Creator's Statement

Paws up, all you cool cats and kittens: Tiger King‘s return is nigh.

Netflix on Thursday announced that the long-rumored second season of the docuseries phenom will drop later this fall; the specific date is TBD. (Get a first look at Season 2 above.)

Tiger King emerged as an instant smash when it premiered at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, attracting a staggering 64 million households in its first four weeks.

Season 1 tracked the heated rivalry between big cat “enthusiasts” Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel and Carole Baskin. The feud took a dark turn when Schreibvogel, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist, country singer and former gubernatorial candidate who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo, was arrested for hatching a murder-for-hire plot involving Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary.

Schreibvogel is currently serving a 17-year prison sentence.

Although Netflix is only now confirming the existence of a Season 2, there have been widespread rumors and reports that a follow-up was in the works. Shortly after the first season premiered, Tiger King co-director Rebecca Chaiklin told EW.com, “We have a crazy amount of footage,” before adding, “There could be a follow-up on this story because there’s a lot that’s still unfolding in it, and it’ll be just as dramatic and just as colorful as what has unfolded these past few years.”

The Season 2 news comes as Peacock readies a scripted limited series version of the Tiger King tale titled Joe Exotic, starring Shrill‘s John Cameron Mitchell as Schreibvogel and SNL‘s Kate McKinnon as Baskin.