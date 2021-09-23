Claws (Finally!) Gets Premiere Date, Teaser for Fourth and Final Season

RELATED STORIES Animal Kingdom Recap: Work That Body -- Plus, Bye-Bye, [Spoiler]

We know, we know: It’s been a loooooong time since you’ve been to the nail salon.

TNT’s strip-mall crime caper Claws hasn’t aired a new episode in more than two years, but finally, we’re about to be reunited with our nail crew: The fourth and final season will premiere Sunday, Dec. 26 at 9/8c, TNT announced Thursday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

To reward our patience, TNT also threw in a teaser for the new season, and it looks like Claws is going back to basics: Desna is back to ripping off Dean Norris’ crime boss Uncle Daddy and building her own drug empire. “If we wanna live the American Dream,” Desna declares, “ain’t nobody gonna do it for us but us.” But is Quiet Ann on Uncle Daddy’s side now? Plus, we see lots of outrageous fashions and nail styles, along with an alligator in a mixed martial arts octagon. Yep, that’s the Claws we know and love.

If you’re having trouble remembering — and that would be understandable! — Desna and her nail crew pals spent Season 3 managing a casino and fending off eccentric owners Mac and Melba Lovestone. In the finale, Desna stayed in Florida with her brother Dean while Roller fled to Havana to dodge a murder charge, and Quiet Ann set the casino ablaze to get revenge on Arlene’s killer.

Claws was renewed for a fourth and final season, which will consist of 10 episodes, in October 2019. “For the past three seasons, Claws has handled delicate and culturally relevant themes like race, class, gender, age and sexual orientation with grace and humor via superb storytelling,” Brett Weitz, General Manager for TNT, TBS and truTV, said in a statement. “Fans cherish the over-the-top Clawsian moments that have defined its run, and we will do them justice as we wrap up the tale of Desna and her crew.”

