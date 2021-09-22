TVLine Items: Tic-Tac-Dough Remake, Eddie Murphy's Amazon Deal and More

Former Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron has lined up a new emceeing gig: He will host a remake of the game show Tic-Tac-Dough, which is being piloted at NBCUniversal, our sister site Deadline reports.

The original program — in which contestants answer questions in various categories to put an X or an O on the board — aired on NBC in the 1950s, followed by a run on CBS from 1978-86 and then in syndication in 1990.

Bergeron was let go from Dancing With the Stars in 2020, following a 15-year tenure as host of the ABC competition series.

* Amazon Studios has closed a three-picture and first-look film deal with Academy Award nominee and Emmy winner Eddie Murphy, it was announced today. Under the pact, Murphy will star in three films for Amazon Studios and develop original film projects for Prime Video and Studios with the potential to star.

* Season 2 of Netflix’s Sexy Beasts (yes, already) will be released Thursday, Oct. 7.

* The World According to Jeff Goldblum will return to Disney+ on Friday, Nov. 12, with the first five episodes of Season 2.

* Starz has released a trailer for Hightown Season 2, premiering Sunday, Oct. 17 at 9/8c:

* The HBO Max comedy The Sex Lives of College Girls — created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble — will debut with the first two episodes on Thursday, Nov. 18, followed by three new episodes on Nov. 25 and Dec 2, leading up to the final two on Dec 9. Watch a teaser:

