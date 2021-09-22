Succession Season 3 Scoop: Cast Teases Kendall Going 'Airborne,' Cousin Greg Making 'Some Nice Moves'

RELATED STORIES Succession Season 3 Trailer Features 'Deranged' Kendall, Cyanide Pills (?!) and Logan in 'Full F--king Beast' Mode

Succession Season 3: Kendall's War Against Logan Erupts in First Teaser

Succession‘s Kendall Roy shot for the moon when he dared to take on his fearsome father Logan in the Season 2 finale — and he’s not coming back down to earth anytime soon.

The cast and creator of the Emmy-winning HBO drama dropped some hints about the upcoming third season (premiering Sunday, Oct. 17 at 9/8c) during a virtual panel at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Wednesday. Naturally, all eyes will be on Kendall after the huge power move he pulled in the finale, announcing his father’s crimes at a public press conference, and actor Jeremy Strong says that power move gave Kendall a newfound freedom.

“There’s a sort of phase transition of, like, moving from one state to another,” Strong teases. “I felt that, after the press conference, it was as if I’d sat under the Bodhi tree and achieved a moment of clarity, and what feels for Kendall like enlightenment and liberation. So I think we see a sort of airborne Kendall at the beginning of the season, someone who feels like he’s finally wrested himself free from the chains that have been binding him. There’s an airborne quality to it.”

But though Kendall may feel better, his position in the family and in the business world might be a bit worse, Strong adds. Series creator Jesse Armstrong “did say to me, ‘It was as if Napoleon is sat in Moscow, and everyone has left the city.’ So it’s sort of a Pyrrhic victory, which I think is part of what we explore in Season 3. I’ve done the thing but, but if I don’t have support in a coalition, what is the value of it?”

Kendall’s big move also shuffles the deck within the Roy family, with Logan scrambling to retain power and his other children forced to choose a side. The fight for control even opens an avenue for goofy cousin Greg to assert himself, Nicholas Braun hints: “Everyone’s got a version of the same ambition to get up there, to at least slot up a bit. And so I think Greg makes some nice moves himself this [season].”