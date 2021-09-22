Secret Invasion: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Vet Chloe Bennet Firmly Denies Involvement in New Marvel Series

RELATED STORIES Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Uncovers the Truth About Her Crush in Sneak Peek

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Uncovers the Truth About Her Crush in Sneak Peek High School Musical Renewed for Very Different Third Season at Disney+

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. alum Chloe Bennet has a message for those expecting her to play a role in Disney+’s upcoming Secret Invasion series: “I am in no way attached or involved.”

Ever since Disney+ announced that they were doing a series based on the 2008 Marvel Comics crossover storyline — and especially ever since Bennet abruptly parted ways with The CW’s live-action Powerpuff Girls pilot — there apparently has been rampant speculation that she was set to reprise her role as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Quake/Daisy Johnson.

The Disney+ series officially stars Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn, reprising their MCU roles as Nick Fury and the shapeshifting Skrull named Talos. (Game of Thrones alum Emilia Clarke, The Crown‘s Olivia Colman, Harry’s Law‘s Christopher McDonald and The OA‘s Kingsley Ben-Adir are among the other rumored or confirmed castings.)

In comic book lore, Nick Fury tapped Daisy Johnson to head up a Secret Warriors team that would defend against shapeshifting Skrull sleeper agents on Earth.

But Bennet on Wednesday evening shared a multi-part Instagram story in which she set the record very straight. “I am in no way attached or involved, even at all or a little bit, in the Secret Invasion Marvel thing,” she avowed. “I honestly don’t even know what that is.”

Explaining the impetus for her full-throated denial, Bennet said that she thought the speculation “would maybe blow over… but it has not.” Rather, “It’s gotten to the point where every day I’m getting hundreds of messages about this” and “getting approached in person — today it was in the tampon aisle at Target — so I figured I would clear the air.”

Knowing how excited S.H.I.E.L.D. and Marvel fans were by the prospect, Bennet added, “To be clear, I love the enthusiasm, and all of your messages are from such a pure place…. I just feel really bad” that the casting rumor isn’t true.

Months ago, there was a report that Secret Invasion was looking to cast “a young Chinese-American woman, aged 20-25” in the role of Daisy/Quake, thus again distancing the Marvel TV-produced S.H.I.E.L.D. from Marvel Studios’ Disney+ shows.