SEAL Team Season 5 Trailer: Bravo Spins Up to Prevent 'World War III'

“We are so back,” Bravo 1 (played by David Boreanaz) happily declares at the close of the trailer for SEAL Team Season 5. But are Jason, Ray, Sonny et al in good enough shape to — in success — prevent World War III?

TVLine has an exclusive first look at the full trailer for Season 5 above, and when it’s not inviting us to wonder who Davis is having a cozy dinner with, it’s putting the fear of God into us and Bravo, as they are sent to Africa to react to a mass casualty terrorist attack.

As showrunner Spencer Hudnut told TVLine during our in-depth Fall Preview Q&A, “Not only are they going off on a mission unlike any they’ve done before, but a mission that will also include some personal elements that will impact each and every operator.”

SEAL Team Season 5 will premiere on CBS, on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 10/9c (with all episodes streaming the next day on Paramount +). Following the West Coast airing of the fourth new episode, on Sunday, Oct. 31, Episode 5 will be available to stream on Paramount+. All subsequent Season 5 episodes will then be released exclusively on the streaming service, every Sunday.

With Part 1 of the Africa arc, airing Oct. 31, “We’re going to go out with a bang for sure,” Hudnut said, “and then start [on Paramount+] with an even bigger bang.”

