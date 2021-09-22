SNL: Owen Wilson to Host Premiere; Kim Kardashian, Jason Sudeikis and Rami Malek Also Tapped for Season 47

Fresh off its Emmy win for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, NBC’s Saturday Night Live has announced the first four hosts of Season 47 — including the homecoming of fellow Emmy winner Jason Sudeikis. Fall TV Preview: Scoop on 20+ Returning Faves

Loki actor Owen Wilson is set to host the Oct. 2 premiere, with musical guest Kacey Musgraves. Wilson — who’s making his Studio 8H debut — will be on hand to promote the upcoming Wes Anderson film The French Dispatch, releasing in theaters on Oct. 22, while Musgraves’ latest album, star-crossed, dropped on Sept. 10.

The following week, on Oct. 9, reality TV personality Kim Kardashian West will serve as master of ceremonies for the first time, while pop singer Halsey will perform.

Then on Oct. 16, Mr. Robot alum and upcoming Bond villain Rami Malek will fill in as host, marking his debut on the late-night series, accompanied by musical guest Young Thug.

Last but not least, on Oct. 23, is Sudeikis, who will be joined by singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile.

Sudeikis’ SNL career began in 2003, when he was hired as a staff writer. He became a featured player in 2005, toward the end of Season 30, and was promoted to repertory player ahead of Season 32. He departed the show after Season 38, in 2013, but continued to make occasional appearances (most notably as then-former Vice President Joe Biden) through 2019. The Oct. 23 episode will be Sudeikis’ first time as host.

SNL has yet to announce which cast members will return for the upcoming run. The Season 46 cast consisted of repertory players Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson and Melissa Villaseñor; and featured players Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Lauren Holt, Punkie Johnson and Bowen Yang.

Are you looking forward to a new season of SNL? And which of the first four hosts (and musical guests) are you most excited to see?