Invasion by Aliens? 'Not Today,' Growls Sam Neill in Apple TV+ Sci-Fi Trailer

“What is being visited upon our Earth… is not of our Earth.” That ominous declaration is made by the president of the United States in the full trailer for Apple TV+’s Invasion, embedded above.

Set across multiple continents, the 10-episode sci-fi series from Academy and Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg (The Martian) and David Weil (Hunters) follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world.

The cast includes Sam Neill (Jurassic Park) as Sheriff John Bell Tyson, a weathered rural lawman on the verge of retirement; Shamier Anderson (Wynonna Earp) as Trevante Ward, a soldier stationed in Afghanistan; Golshifteh Farahani (Gen: Lock) as Aneesha Malik, a first generation Syrian immigrant, wife and mother living in Long Island, and Firas Nassar (Sirens) as her businessman husband Ahmed; and Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool 2) as Mitsuki, a mission control staffer in Japan’s JASA space program.

The first three episodes premiere Friday, Oct 22, followed by new episodes every Friday.

Emmy nominee Jakob Verbruggen (The Alienist) directed and serves as an executive producer alongside Kinberg and Weil, writer Andrew Baldwin, Audrey Chon, Amy Kaufman, Elisa Ellis and Katie O’Connell Marsh.