Colin Donnell to Play Imposter Pastor in Peacock Crime Thriller Irreverent

Colin Donnell is trading his scrubs for a slightly different cloth. The former Chicago Med star will lead Peacock’s Irreverent, a co-production between the streamer and Netflix Australia, TVLine has learned.

Irreverent‘s official logline describes it as a “fish out of water drama that follows criminal mediator Paulo Keegan (Donnell) as he flees the United States after a mediation gone wrong and assumes the identity of Reverend Mackenzie ‘Mack’ Boyd. ‘Mack’ finds himself trapped in Clump, Australia — a small, eccentric beach town hundreds of miles away from civilization and phone reception. In order to stay alive, ‘Mack’ must keep the wool over the town’s eyes and play the role of devoted Reverend, while desperately searching for an exit strategy before his past catches up to him.

In addition to Donnell, the series also stars PJ Byrne as the real Reverend Mack, who had planned to relocate to Australia after being left by his wife; Kylie Bracknell as Piper, a small town cop who suspects that “Mack” isn’t who he claims to be; Briallen Clarke as Amy, Piper’s childhood best friend who also develops a closeness with “Mack”; Tegan Stimson as Daisy, a troubled teen who becomes “Mack’s” unlikely partner in crime.

Other series regulars include Ed Oxenbould as Cameron, Daisy’s best friend with a passion for cars; Wayne Blair as Peter, a religious dentist who has wanted to become the new local reverend for years; Russell Dykstra as Lester, the somewhat delusional soulmate of Amy’s father Victor; Calen Tassone as Harry, Piper’s brother who grows concerned over his sister’s chemistry with “Mack”; and Jason Wilder as Aidan, Piper’s on-again boyfriend who also happens to be a self-taught marine biologist.

Irreverent is created by Paddy Macrae, who will write and serve as showrunner. Executive producers include Debbie Lee and writer Andrew Knight. Additional writers include Andrew Anastasios, Angela McDonald and Darlene Johnson. Directors include Jonathan Teplitzky and Lucy Gaffy.

Production on the new series will begin soon in Queensland, Australia.