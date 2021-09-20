TVLine Items: Betty Gilpin Joins Three Women, On My Block Trailer and More

GLOW vet Betty Gilpin is one of Three Women at the center of Showtime’s forthcoming drama based on Lisa Taddeo’s bestselling book, TVLine has learned.

The series is an “intimate, haunting portrayal of American female desire” in which “three women are on a crash course to overturn their lives,” per the official synopsis. Gilpin’s character Lina is “a homemaker in Indiana who, after a decade in a passionless marriage, embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life.”

A previously reported, Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies) stars as a grieving writer who persuades three women to tell her their stories, which then changes her life forever. The cast also includes DeWanda Wise (She’s Gotta Have It) as one of the women.

* His Dark Materials Season 3 has cast Sian Clifford (Fleabag) and Jonathan Aris (Sherlock) as Agent Salmakia and Commander Roke, respectively, who are both Gallivespian spies, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Netflix has renewed My Unorthodox Life — the series following Elite World Group CEO Julia Haart and her four children as they navigate life since leaving an ultra-Orthodox community and take the reins on the modern world — for Season 2.

* Tom Hanks and Laura Dern will host the ABC primetime special A Night at the Academy Museum, giving viewers a tour of the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, airing Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 10/9c.

* Netflix has released a trailer for On My Block‘s fourth and final season, premiering Monday, Oct. 4:

* Hulu has released a teaser for Marvel’s Hit-Monkey, in which a Japanese snow monkey joins forces with the ghost of an American assassin after its tribe is slaughtered, and together they begin killing their way through the Yakuza underworld. The voice cast includes George Takei, Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Munn, Ally Maki, Nobi Nakanishi and Fred Tatasciore, and all 10 episodes premiere Wednesday, Nov. 17:

