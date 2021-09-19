Emmys Red Carpet Photos: TV Stars From Pose, WandaVision and More

TV junkies rejoice, for the 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are at last upon us.

But before host Cedric the Entertainer can kick off this year’s main event, the small screen’s biggest stars — both those who were nominated, as well as those were royally snubbed — must walk the red carpet.

Among those spotted on this year’s carpet are WandaVision‘s Kathryn Hahn, The White Lotus‘ Jennifer Coolidge, Pose‘s Billy Porter, Schmigadoon!‘s Cecily Strong, Nailed It‘s Nicole Byer, The Bachelorette‘s Rachel Lindsay and Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown, among countless others.

And there’s a lot to be excited about ahead of the 2021 Emmys. Including its Creative Arts Emmy nods, Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso set a new record for a freshman comedy series with 20 total nominations. Additionally, Pose‘s Mj Rodriguez is the first transgender person to be nominated for a major acting category (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series).

The Crown and The Mandalorian entered this year’s Emmys with the most nominations (24 each), followed by WandaVision (23), The Handmaid’s Tale (21), Saturday Night Live (21), Ted Lasso (20), Lovecraft Country (18), The Queen’s Gambit (18) and Mare of Easttown (16).

Browse our gallery of Emmy arrivals — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your favorite looks below.