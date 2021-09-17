YOU Season 3 Trailer Introduces Joe's Dangerous New Obsession — Watch

When YOU returns for its third season next month, Joe Goldberg will face his greatest fear: fatherhood.

“In my history of scared, this is the most scared I’ve ever been,” Penn Badgley’s character admits in the Netflix thriller’s just-released trailer. Fortunately, he and Love (Victoria Pedretti) make the “perfect team,” so there’s absolutely nothing to worry about.

Just kidding! Joe still has a few hard-to-break habits — obsessing, stalking and murdering to name a few — all of which rear their ugly heads in the trailer. And what would a crazed serial killer be without a target next door? Enter Natalie (Michaela McManus), whose only crime is inadvertently crossing paths with one of TV’s most twisted couples.

“Joe and Love, now married and raising their baby, have moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they’re surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers and Insta-famous biohackers,” reads the third season’s official logline. “Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad, but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness. And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door? Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing. But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who’s wise to your tricks? Well, that’ll prove a much more complicated escape.”

In addition to returning cast members Badgley, Pedretti and Saffron Burrows (as Love’s mom Dottie), the new season also stars Tati Gabrielle, Dylan Arnold, Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle, Scott Speedman, McManus, Shannon Chan-Kent, Ben Menhl, Chris O’Shea and Christopher Sean. Click here to get better acquainted with Joe and Love’s new friends… and frenemies.

YOU‘s third season drops on Friday, Oct. 15. Hit PLAY on the trailer above to watch the first footage, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.