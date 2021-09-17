The Jinx Subject Robert Durst Found Guilty of Murder in Susan Berman Case

Robert Durst, who was featured in the HBO true-crime doc The Jinx, has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his friend Susan Berman — a case that was chronicled on the 2015 series.

The jury reached their verdict on Friday, according to the Los Angeles Times, following a five-month trial. Durst was not in the courtroom because he had been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID. The 78-year-old defendant now faces a possible sentence of life in prison.

Durst was the heir to a lucrative New York City real estate company, but he has now been criminally investigated in three unsolved murders: his first wife Kathleen, who disappeared in 1982; his friend Berman, who was killed in 2000; and his neighbor Morris Black, who was killed in 2001. Durst was never charged in connection with Kathleen’s disappearance, and he admitted to killing Black at trial, but was acquitted on self-defense. He denied killing Berman, however, and wasn’t initially charged in her death.

In 2015, Durst was the subject of the HBO documentary series The Jinx, which told the story of his life along with the three deaths that were connected to him. He was extensively interviewed in the series by director Andrew Jarecki and seemed to incriminate himself in the final episode when he talked to himself, not knowing he still had a microphone on him, and said, “What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course.”

The FBI arrested Durst in connection with Berman’s death on the same day the finale of The Jinx aired on HBO. Prosecutors later said that new evidence uncovered by The Jinx led them to reopen the case.