The NCIS: Hawai'i Team Puzzles Over a Crashed Top Secret Aircraft — Watch

Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant’s day gets off to a very early and very mysterious start in this exclusive sneak peek from CBS’ NCIS: Hawai’i. The Biggest NCIS Exits of All Time, Ranked

Premiering Monday, Sept. 20 at 10/9c, the latest NCIS offshoot stars Vanessa Lachey as Tennant, the first woman Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl.

Tennant’s team includes Yasmine Al-Bustami (The Chosen) as Lucy, the eager, junior member; Jason Antoon (Claws) as Ernie, a cyber intelligence specialist; Tori Anderson (No Tomorrow) as Kate, an agent of the Defense Intelligence Agency who is intent on climbing the professional ladder; Alex Tarrant (800 Words) as Kai, a local who after spending most of his adult life running away from his home, has returned to Hawai‘i as an NCIS agent; and Noah Mills (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as Jesse, a former big city homicide detective who’ has settled in a new life in Hawai‘i.

Enver Gjokaj (Dollhouse, Agents of SHIELD), meanwhile, appears in the premiere and will recur as Navy Capt. Joe Milius, a high ranking commander of Pacific Fleet who arrives in Hawaii when a top secret experimental aircraft crashes into a cliff.

What do Jane, Lucy and Jesse first make of said mysterious crash? Watch the sneak peek above to find out!

Want scoop on NCIS: Hawai’i, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.