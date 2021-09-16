True Story First Look: Kevin Hart, Wesley Snipes Get Serious in Netflix Limited Series — Get Premiere Date

RELATED STORIES Emily Deschanel Will Battle a Cult in Netflix Limited Series Devil in Ohio

Emily Deschanel Will Battle a Cult in Netflix Limited Series Devil in Ohio Wednesday: Gwendoline Christie Joins Netflix's Addams Family Series

Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes are about to take a walk on the wide side, and we’ve got your first look.

Netflix’s upcoming limited series True Story will premiere Wednesday, Nov. 24, the streamer announced Thursday, while sharing the first photos of Hart and Snipes in action (embedded below).

According to the official description: “A tour stop in Kid’s (Hart) hometown of Philadelphia becomes a matter of life and death for one of the world’s most famous comedians when the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Dolemite Is My Name‘s Snipes) threaten to destroy everything he’s built.”

—

Eric Newman (Narcos: Mexico) serves as executive producer alongside Hart. Stephen Williams (Watchmen, Lost) will direct and executive-produce the first four episodes, with Hanelle Culpepper (Star Trek Picard, Kung Fu) stepping in to direct the last four.

Snipes was last seen on TV screens in 2019, when he cameoed on the FX vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows. As for Hart, aside from hosting variety and stand-up specials for Netflix, he executive-produced and hosted the obstacle course competition series TKO: Total Knock Out for CBS in 2018.

Check out the series’ first photos below, then light up the Comments with your thoughts.





