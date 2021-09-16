The Oval Confirms President and First Lady's Fate — Watch Season 3 Teaser

RELATED STORIES Should Sistas' Karen and Aaron Get Married? Ebony Obsidian Weighs In

Fans of Tyler Perry’s The Oval won’t have to wait very long for resolutions to this week’s potentially deadly finale cliffhangers.

BET’s political drama will return for Season 3 on Tuesday, Oct. 12 (9/8c), and while the assassination attempt on Hunter and Victoria may not be a success (spoiler alert!), there are still plenty of dangers lurking around every corner — including within the walls of the White House.

“The President and First lady barely dodge death but continue in their ways,” reads the premiere’s official logline. “Hunter vows for revenge, Victoria has lustful eyes on Sam, and Jason is ready to finish the job someone else started taking his mother out.”

Yes, you read that last sentence right. But are you really surprised? This is the same person who choked his own grandmother to death on a private plane. (How he managed to “get away” with that, I’m still not sure.)

Of course, we still have a few other twists to confront in Season 3, including Donald’s secret ex-boyfriend whom he recruited to murder Dale. (That pharmacy really can’t catch a break, can it?)

Returning for Season 3 are cast members Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Daniel Croix Henderson, Lodric Collins, Ciera Payton, Walter Fauntleroy, Taja V. Simpson, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure, Matthew Law, Bill Barrett, Derek A. Dixon, Nick Barrotta, Kaye Singleton, and Russell Thomas . The series is created, directed and written by Perry, who executive-produces alongside Michelle Sneed for Tyler Perry Studios.

Hit PLAY on the video above for a taste of the madness to come in Season 3, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.