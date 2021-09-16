Mandy Patinkin to Star in Hulu Murder Mystery From Stumptown Writers

RELATED STORIES Only Murders in the Building Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu

Mandy Patinkin is on the case: The Emmy-winning Homeland alum has signed on to play a detective hunting for a killer on a luxury ocean liner in a new Hulu drama, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The streamer has handed a pilot order to the drama, titled Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem. In it, Patinkin plays Rufus Cotesworth, “The World’s Once Greatest Detective” who finds himself tasked with solving a murder while sailing the Mediterranean aboard an ocean liner packed with wealthy and powerful passengers. Per the official description, “everyone on board is hiding something… but is one of them a killer?”

Violett Beane (God Friended Me, The Flash) costars as Rufus’ protégé Imogene, and the supporting cast also includes Lauren Patten (Blue Bloods), Hugo Diego Garcia, Angela Zhou (Supergirl) and Rahul Kohli (iZombie). Stumptown writers Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams will write the pilot and serve as showrunners, should it get picked up to series.

Patinkin earned four Emmy nominations for playing CIA veteran Saul Berenson on the Showtime spy thriller Homeland, which wrapped up an eight-season run last year. He snagged two more Emmy nods for the CBS medical drama Chicago Hope, winning for Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 1995. Patinkin’s other TV credits include Criminal Minds, Dead Like Me and The Good Fight.