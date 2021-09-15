Wendy Williams Tests Positive for COVID, Delaying Season by Two Weeks

RELATED STORIES Wendy Williams Fights (and Faints!) in First Trailer for Lifetime Biopic -- Watch

Wendy Williams Fights (and Faints!) in First Trailer for Lifetime Biopic -- Watch Latest Un-Masked Singer Reveled in Keeping Secret From Her Staff: 'Oh My Gosh, They're Going to Gag'

Those piping hot topics will just have to wait. Television host Wendy Williams has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19, causing the delay of her show’s 13th season premiere.

The Wendy Williams Show posted the following statement to its Instagram account on Wednesday:

“While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA COVID protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th. In the meantime, repeats will be scheduled.”

Those health evaluations were first alluded to last week, when the show posted this message on social media: “Wendy is dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations. She will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week, but can’t wait to be back in her purple chair on Monday, September 20th for the 13th season premiere.”

Williams has a long history of having to publicly address various health issues. The host previously took a hiatus from her show in 2018 after being diagnosed with Graves’ disease. That was one year after she fainted during a live broadcast, which was then attributed to her being “overheated.”