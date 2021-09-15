TCA Awards: Ted Lasso Scores With 3 Wins, Including Program of the Year

Ted Lasso was the big winner at the 37th annual Television Critics Association (TCA) Awards, picking up a leading three trophies, including the coveted Program of the Year. Emmys 2021: TVLine Readers Pick Who Should Win in 15 Key Categories, From Ted Lasso to Mare of Easttown

The Apple TV+ smash was also honored as Outstanding New Program and Outstanding Achievement in Comedy. In something of an upset, titular Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis lost out in the Outstanding Individual Achievement in Comedy category to Hacks’ Jean Smart (who was also recognized with the TCA’s annual Career Achievement Award).

Elsewhere, Netflix’s The Crown won for Outstanding Achievement in Drama, Michaela Coel picked up the Individual Achievement in Drama prize for HBO’s I May Destroy You, and HBO’s Mare of Easttown was named Outstanding Miniseries, Movie or Special.

This is the second year in a row that the TCA Awards scrapped its traditional in-person ceremony due to the pandemic. The critics group did, however, assemble pre-taped acceptance speeches from all of the winners — you can watch those above.

Scroll down for the complete TCA Awards winners list (winners in bold).

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You (HBO)

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)

Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad (Amazon)

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision (Disney+)

Mj Rodriguez, Pose (FX)

Omar Sy, Lupin (Netflix)

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown (HBO)

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Bo Burnham, Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Maya Erskine, Pen15 (Hulu)

Renee Elise Goldsberry, Girls5Eva (Peacock)

Charlotte Nicdao, Mythic Quest (Apple TV+)

Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max)

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

Allen v. Farrow (HBO)

City So Real (NatGeo)

Framing Britney Spears (FX/FX on Hulu)

Frontline (PBS)

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (HBO)

Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special (CBS)

The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC)

60 Minutes (CBS)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

Couples Therapy (Showtime) TIE

Deaf U (Netflix) TIE

The Great Pottery Throw Down (HBO Max)

Legendary (HBO Max)

Nailed It! Double Trouble (Netflix)

The Real World Homecoming: New York (Paramount+)

Taste the Nation (Hulu)

Top Chef: Portland (Bravo)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

Bluey (Disney Jr.)

Donkey Hodie (PBS Kids)

Emily’s Wonder Lab (Netflix)

Odd Squad (PBS Kids)

Sesame Street (HBO)

Waffles + Mochi (Netflix)

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum (PBS Kids)

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Hacks (HBO Max)

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

P-Valley (Starz)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

WandaVision (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS

Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)

The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)

I May Destroy You (HBO)

It’s a Sin (HBO Max)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon)

WandaVision (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

For All Mankind (Apple TV+)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Pose (FX)

P-Valley (Starz)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Girls5Eva (Peacock)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Mythic Quest (Apple TV+)

Pen15 (Hulu)

Superstore (NBC)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Desus & Mero (Showtime)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Ziwe (Showtime)

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

Bridgerton (Netflix)

Hacks (HBO Max)

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon)

WandaVision (Disney+)