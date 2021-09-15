Power Book II: Ghost Sets Season 2 Premiere Date — Watch Teaser

RELATED STORIES Power Book III's London Brown and Malcolm M. Mays Discuss Brotherhood -- and That Explosive Cliffhanger

Tariq will pay a steep price to protect his family in Season 2 of Power Book II: Ghost, which has set a premiere date and released a teaser trailer (above).

Starz has announced that the spinoff drama will kick off its sophomore run on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 8/7c across all Starz platforms in the U.S. and Canada, and air day and date internationally on the STARZPLAY streaming platform across Europe, Latin America and Japan.

Executive-produced by Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 finds Tariq St. Patrick (played by Michael Rainey Jr.) still running from a legacy that haunts him. Forced into the choice to take the life of his professor, Jabari Reynolds, Tariq finds himself drifting further from that which he’s been fighting to protect: his family.

With his mother Tasha (Naturi Naughton) in witness protection, Tariq knows he must sacrifice anything to save what’s left of his family. Unable to do it alone, he turns to those wielding power and influence: Davis MacLean (Method Man) and his new partner, Cooper Saxe (Shane Johnson), as well as Rashad Tate (Larenz Tate). All of these options come with a steep price, so it’s back to business with the Tejadas.

However, with two murders involving Stansfield, Monet Tejada (Mary J. Blige) has to question if Tariq is what’s best for her family as she seeks to protect her nephew’s professional basketball prospects at all costs. Her kids, Dru and Diana, question her moves as she grows more distracted, especially when Monet goes as far as trusting Cane again despite his actions against the family. In doing so, Monet finds herself in bed with Mecca (Graceland‘s Daniel Sunjata), a man who wants to show her a whole new world, potentially at the cost of destroying her old one, forcing Monet to lean on Tariq, who must decide what he really wants and what he’s going to sacrifice to get it.

