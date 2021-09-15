Krysten Ritter Joins David E. Kelley's Small Town Axe Murderer Limited Series Love & Death at HBO Max

RELATED STORIES Generation Cancelled at HBO Max

Jessica Jones‘ Krysten Ritter has boarded the already impressive cast of David E. Kelley’s forthcoming HBO Max limited series Love & Death.

Inspired by the true-crime book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs, as well as several articles from Texas Monthly, the drama follows “two church going couples, enjoying small town family life in Texas, until somebody picks up an axe,” according to the official logline.

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision) is set to play real-life axe murderer Candy Montgomery, while American Horror Story vet Lily Rabe will portray her friend Betty Gore, whom Candy killed. Ritter is set to co-star as Candy’s BFF Sherry Cleckler.

The enviable ensemble also includes Ritter’s fellow Breaking Bad alum Jesse Plemons as Allan Gore, Patrick Fugit (Outcast) as Pat Montgomery, Keir Gilchrist (Atypical) as Pastor Ron Adams, Elizabeth Marvel (House of Cards) as Pastor Jackie Ponder, and Tom Pelphrey (Ozark) as Don Crowder.

Love & Death is being written by Kelley, with Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland) attached to direct.