I Know What You Did Last Summer: Watch Amazon Series' First Trailer

The clown face emoji can mean many things. But when it’s coming from someone who’s blackmailing you over an accidental murder, well, its meaning becomes much clearer.

That’s the terrifying textual reality facing our heroes (or are they our villains?) in Amazon’s upcoming series adaptation of the classic I Know What You Did Last Summer movie franchise.

“One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer,” reads the series’ official logline. “As they try to piece together who’s after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town — and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly.”

The show stars Madison Iseman (Henry Danger), Bill Heck (Locke & Key), Brianne Tju (Light as a Feather), Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene (Stumptown), Cassie Beck (Connecting…) and Brooke Bloom (The Sinner).

Writer Sarah Goodman will executive-produce alongside Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, Erik Feig, Peter Guber, Atomic Monster’s James Wan, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett, Craig William Macneill, and Shay Hatten.

The show’s first four episodes premiere Friday, Oct. 15, with individual episodes rolling out every Friday until the Nov. 12 season finale.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first taste of I Know What You Did Last Summer, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Will you be tuning in?