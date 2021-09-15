TVLine Items: Drop Dead Diva Reboot, Harry Potter Competition and More

Drop Dead Diva is being resurrected by CBS: The Eye network is developing a gender-swapped reboot of the Lifetime dramedy, according to our sister site Deadline.

The hour-long reboot, titled Drop Dead Dave, centers on a self-involved Gen Z lawyer named Dave who dies in a freak accident “and his soul is transferred into the body of Rita, a successful but complicated Gen X attorney, forcing Dave to live as a woman and navigate an entirely new perspective on life, love and identity,” per the official synopsis.

It hails from Drop Dead Diva creator Josh Berman, who will write the pilot and serve as an executive producer. The original Drop Dead Diva, which ran from 2009 to 2014 on Lifetime, followed vapid model Deb, who is killed in a car crash and is reincarnated as plus-size lawyer Jane, played by Brooke Elliott.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Helen Mirren is set to host Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, the four-part Cartoon Network and TBS competition series that will “showcase ultimate fan glory on a never-before-seen scale.” The series will tape this month and premiere later this year.

* Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga have partnered with ViacomCBS for three specials in support of the second and final collaborative album, Love for Sale, our sister site Variety reports. The first, One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, will air Sunday, Nov. 28 on CBS, with MTV Unplugged: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga and the Paramount+ documentary The Lady and the Legend yet to be scheduled.

* Snowfall has cast Devyn Tyler (Clarice) as a series regular for Season 5, per Deadline. The actress will play Veronique, who is described as having “a law degree and a killer instinct, while remaining a genuinely good, honest human being.”

* The Disney+ revival The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will feature the following guest voices: Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Chance the Rapper, Normani, Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton), Tiffany Haddish (The Last O.G.), Lena Waithe (Master of None), Anthony Anderson (black-ish), Gabrielle Union (L.A.’s Finest), Debbie Allen (Grey’s Anatomy), James Pickens Jr. (Grey’s Anatomy), Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country), Jane Lynch (Glee), Marsai Martin (black-ish), Jaden Smith (The Get Down), Glynn Turman (House of Lies), Lamorne Morris (New Girl), Brenda Song (Dollface), Tina Knowles (Black Is King), Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives), Holly Robinson Peete (Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper), Al Roker (Today), beauty influencer Bretman Rock and Olympic gold medal gymnasts Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez and Dominique Dawes.

* Shudder on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 8/7c will air Elvira’s 40th Anniversary, Very Scary, Very Special Special, in which the queen of camp offers commentary during a marathon of Elvira: Mistress of the Dark, House on Haunted Hill, The City of the Dead, Messiah of Evil and other films.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?